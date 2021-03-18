Timely action

This refers to the news report ‘Govt wants CEC, members to quit’ (March 16). Disappointed over the fact that the recent Senate elections were held in an allegedly non-transparent manner, the PTI government has asked the chief election commissioner to resign and demanded the reconstitution of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Now, if the PTI had already learned about the trend of vote selling in 2018, it should have made necessary efforts to amend the constitution to hold the next elections by open ballot soon after coming to power. Instead, the party ignored the matter for a long time and started the process of introducing the open ballot in a panic mode, taking various measures which did not work out.

The ECP can hold the elections according to the existing constitutional requirements and laws – and not in accordance with the wishes of the government.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi