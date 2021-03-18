Divulging meeting’s internal information dishonesty, says Fazl





PESHAWAR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday that the alliance of the opposition parties was still united and the new date for the long march would be given after getting positive nod from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which has sought time for consultation over the issue of resignations.

Addressing a function of lawyers here, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), dispelled the impression of bickering and dissolution of the conglomerate of 10 opposition parties. However, he said revealing the inside story of the PDM meeting was tantamount to dishonesty.

"PPP is a democratic party and we want it to respect the opinion of the nine political parties that are part of the alliance," he said. The Maulana said that the Tuesday’s meeting of the party heads of the component parties of the alliance was meant to develop a consensus on the venue of the long march and finalise preparation for the purpose. "The meeting had been convened to discuss whether the march should be directed towards Rawalpindi or Islamabad," he added.

The Maulana said that during the meeting, nine parties of the alliance gave their opinion that besides long march, resignations from parliament should also be submitted. However, the PPP did not agree with the proposal of resignations from assemblies, he added.

"But it has never been mentioned anywhere that the resignations would be the last option or they would serve like an atomic bomb," he argued. The PDM chief said the PPP was given time to discuss the matter in their party's central executive committee (CEC). He expressed optimism that PPP being a democratic force would respect the opinion of the nine other parties of the alliance and all the 10 parties of the alliance would come out against the government.

Speaking about the legal system in the country, he accused the government of pursuing foreign agenda. "When the rulers are following foreign agenda, how could one expect Islamic legislation from them," he said.

Fazlur Rehman said that during the Muttahidda Majlis-e-Amal government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when 'Hisbah Bill' was passed, the federal government moved the Supreme Court against it. The apex court directed the then government to withdraw four sections from the bill and when the stated sections were withdrawn, the federal government moved the court again and thus the bill was made ineffective. He said that the Council of Islamic Ideology studied over 6,000 laws and presented their report in the Parliament. But no law could be made in line with the teachings of Islam on the recommendation of council, he maintained.

About religious institutions, he said that they wanted the students of religious seminaries to get contemporary education along with the Islamic one. However, he added that those at the helm of affairs were trying to weaken the religious institution in the name of curriculum.

"We have got freedom from the British Raj and Hindus. But the thoughts of those at the helm of affairs are still enslaved by their western masters," he remarked. The Maulana also spoke against the merger of tribal districts with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that five years have passed but not a single penny could be spent for the uplift of the former tribal belt. He said the JUI-F was the only party, which opposed the merger because it was unrealistic. He said that today countless problems are being faced in the merged district. He said land disputes were the most serious problem faced by the people of those areas.