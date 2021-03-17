‘PAS posts in provinces cut’

ISLAMABAD: Dr Ishrat Hussain, the prime minister’s adviser on civil service reforms, has said that the cadre strength of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officers in the provinces has been drastically reduced.

Hussain told The News that the present cadre strength of PAS officers in the provinces is 1,725 It has now been reduced to 1,121 releasing 604 positions for the provincial service cadres. “This would not only remove the hurdles in the way of the provincial service officers but accelerate their prospects for promotion to higher grades,” he said.