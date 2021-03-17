Four held with liquor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Police Tuesday arrested four bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession. Police of different stations arrested four bootleggers and recovered 250-liter liquor from accused M Iqbal, Mazhar Abbas, Liaquat and Ramazan. Cases had been registered against the accused.
World TB Day: The World Tuberculosis Day will be marked on March 22 and various public awareness raising programs will be organised in the district.