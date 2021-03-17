Aid cuts could imperil Afghan government: watchdog

ISLAMABAD: Further cuts in aid to Afghanistan by the United States and other donors could cause the government to collapse and return the country to chaos similar to the 1990s, a US government watchdog said on Monday. The warning by John Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, came as the United States, Russia and other countries strive to kickstart stalled Afghan peace talks and President Joe Biden faces a May 1 deadline for withdrawing all remaining US troops. “Eighty percent of Afghanistan’s budget is funded by the US and the (other international) donors,” Sopko was quoted as saying by a British wire service. “If, for whatever reason, the donors keep drawing down funding ... that could bring the sudden demise of the Afghan government as we know it.”