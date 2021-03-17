PTI foreign funding case: ECP issues notices to PTI, Scrutiny Committee for 22nd

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday issued notices to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the ECP Scrutiny Committee to appear before it on March 22 in relation to keeping secret the PTI foreign funding documents. The development came following the hearing of a complaint of the petitioner of the foreign funding case, Akbar S Babar, against the Scrutiny Committee's decision to keep PTI documents secret. A three-member ECP bench headed by Justice (retd) Ms Irshad Qaiser heard the complaint. The notices were issued before the Election Commission decides on the secrecy of scrutiny in the PTI foreign funding case, it was learnt. The petitioner's lawyer Ahmad Hassan Shah made arguments, challenging the decision of the committee to keep PTI accounts secret. He invoked the Right to Information Act to seek access to the documents.