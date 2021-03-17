Senate polls replay of 2018 general elections: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Tuesday that the Senate elections were the replay of general elections of 2018. While talking to media outside the accountability court, Islamabad, he said the PTI government was ready to go to any extent for the sake of power despite the fact that it had failed to deliver. PML-N senior leader said although his party believed in giving resignations from assemblies en masse, still the ultimate decision was to be taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership.