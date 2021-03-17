PPP links resignations with Nawaz’s return

ISLAMABAD: In a rude shock to the Pakistan Democratic Movement, former president Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday linked the matter of resignations from the parliament with the return of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from the United Kingdom. “You have to return to the country if you are prepared for a war against the government be it the long march or resignations from the assemblies. We will submit our resignations to you,” sources quoted Zardari as saying in his address to the PDM meeting through the video link. “I am prepared for the war against the government but my domicile is different and you are representing the Punjab. Mian Sahib, if you want the resignations, then we all have to get ready to go to the jail,” he said.

Zardari said being senator, Ishaq Dar did not come to vote and he should also come back.

He opposed the idea of resigning from the parliament saying the PDM got a major success in the parliament against the government and leaving the field would mean strengthening the establishment and Imran Khan.

He advised against taking such decisions which might create rifts in the PDM to the benefit of undemocratic forces.

“The PPP is a democratic party that fights within the parliament and not in the mountains. We have to plan the long march in the same way as we did on the arrival of Benazir Bhutto in 1986 and 2007. I am not afraid of anyone but the struggle should be for consolidation of democratic institutions rather than personal interests,” he continued.

He said the struggle against the establishment must carry on for democratic stability.

Zardari said when he was president, he gave the powers to the parliament.

“We gave the 18th Amendment and NFC award for which we were punished.”

"You never increased people's wages in your tenure, while I increased them," he said while addressing Nawaz.

Responding to Zardari, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz remarked how Nawaz could return when he faced life threats.

“Will you give guarantee no threats to my father,” she asked Zardari.

She told Zardari that Nawaz was on the video link just like him though he was in Pakistan.

“Mian Sahib faced life threats in the NAB custody; he suffered two heart attacks when he was in jail,” sources said quoting Maryam.

Maryam said despite being a bigger party, the PML-N always supported the PDM and implementation of the PDM’s decision.

She said the entire PML-N voted for Yusuf Raza Gilani. “The PPP was against resignations and the PML-N supported you,” sources quoted Maryam as saying.

“The reality of cases against Mian Nawaz Sharif is before everyone. He faced around 150 appearances before the court,” she said.

She told Zardari that it was the PML-N’s decision that Nawaz should not come to Pakistan until his health improved.

According to sources, after Maryam’s response, Zardari regretted saying, “You are just like my daughter and my intentions were not to hurt you.”

Maryam told Zardari that her intentions were not to force him to feel sorry, as she’d complained to him like Bakhtawar and Assefa.

“Close this chapter here now,” Maryam said.

Meanwhile, during the PDM meeting, Fazlur Rehman raised the issue of not casting of seven votes of the PDM to Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in the deputy chairman Senate elections.

“Who is responsible for those seven votes which were cast in favour of government candidate?” he questioned.

Sources said Fazl said nine out of 10 parties of the PDM supported resignations from the parliament while it was only the PPP that had reservations about the decision.

Sources quoted Fazl as saying that the PPP should follow the decision of the majority.

“We are here not to make speeches but for the people of Pakistan,” he said.

The PPP sought further time for consultation with its Central Executive Committee.

Zardari said consultation with the party’s CEC was necessary.

Meanwhile, the PPP and PML-N also differed during the PDM meeting on the issue of opposition leader in the Senate.

The PPP wanted the slot for Gilani but the PML-N refused to accept it saying it had already been decided that the slot of chairman Senate would go to the PPP, deputy chairman to the JUI-F and opposition leader to the PML-N.

Sources said all the other PDM parties supported the PML-N stance.

Sources said the PML-N had shortlisted Senator Sadia Abbasi and Senator Azam Nazir Tarar for the post of opposition leader in the Senate.