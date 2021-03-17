Reservations about NA Speaker’s conduct: Opposition to boycott Senior Parliamentary Council meeting

ISLAMABAD: The opposition members have decided to boycott the maiden meeting of the Senior Parliamentary Council (SPC) convened by the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday (March 22).

The meeting will be held at the Parliament House. Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News that no opposition member had consented to be part of the council since they have serious reservations about the conduct and role of incumbent speaker. According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the Council will consider attack on the MNAs in front of the Parliament House on March 6. In this regard, letters have been sent by the National Assembly Secretariat to the members of the Council belonging to the Treasury and opposition parties.