Wed Mar 17, 2021
March 17, 2021

Aamir Khan quits social media

Top Story

 
March 17, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shocked his fans by bidding farewell to social media.

“Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday,” said Aamir on Monday. “This is going to be my last post on social media.”

According to international media reports, the Dangal actor assured his fans that he would continue communicating with them the way he did before.

“Considering that I’m so active anyway,” he said, “I have decided to drop the pretense.” The actor celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday.

Aamir has reportedly quit social media to avoid distraction on sets while filming. He made his Instagram debut in 2018. He will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha.

