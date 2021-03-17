close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2021

11 Indian fishermen arrested

Our Correspondent
March 17, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has arrested 11 Indian fishermen and impounded two boats for illegally entering Pakistan’s territorial waters in the Arabian Sea, a security official said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made while the Indian fishermen were fishing illegally in Pakistani territorial waters. Two boats were also seized. The suspects were later handed over to the Docks Police Station for further legal proceeding. According to Docks SHO Agha Aslam, the cases against the fishermen were registered under foreign and fisheries act. Further investigation was underway.

