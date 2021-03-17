Police recover Hindu girl who ‘converted after marriage’

SUKKUR: The Tanghwani Police of Kashmore-Kandhkot on Tuesday recovered a kidnapped Hindu girl, Kavita, and produced her in the court of Civil Judge Munawar Ali Pirzada, for recording her statement.

The girl’s father, Bakhat Oad, who had filed an FIR for the recovery of her daughter, Kavita, had alleged that she was kidnapped from Asad Market when she was returning home from school by Mushtaq Bahlqan and his associate. On Monday, Oad reported to the police the destruction of his house in a fire to force him to withdraw the complaint. Subsequently, the members of Tanghvani Hindu community, district Kashmore-Kandhkot, along with other members of the civil society, took out a protest rally against Kavita’s kidnapping, her subsequent ‘forceful’ conversion and attack on her father’s house.

The police, meanwhile, conducted several raids to recover the girl and even contacted Pir Abdul Khalique alias Mian Mitho, who is the custodian of Bharchoundi Shrine, for the purpose.

The girl, in one of her statements, had said that she had converted to Islam after marrying Mushtaq Bahlqan of her free will. In the past, several controversies surrounding Pir Abdul Khalique alias Mian Mitho had raged, linking him to similar incidents of conversion of Hindu girls after their alleged kidnappings.

On Tuesday, the Tanghwani Police of Kashmore-Kandhkot managed to recover Kavita, who had been named Umy Hina, and produced her in the court of Civil Judge Munawar Ali Pirzada for recording her statement.

Abdul Majeed Chachar, the counsel of Kavita’s parents, requested the judge to postpone the recording of her statement for 24 hours, citing that she was severely harassed and under extreme pressure. Granting the request, the judge postponed the recording of the statement and ordered shifting of the girl to a government hostel for girls.