Senate polls replay of 2018 general elections: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Tuesday that the Senate elections were the replay of general elections of 2018.

While talking to media outside the accountability court, Islamabad, he said the PTI government was ready to go to any extent for the sake of power despite the fact that it had failed to deliver.

PML-N senior leader said although his party believed in giving resignations from assemblies en masse, still the ultimate decision was to be taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership. He said everybody knew what role the NAB was playing in country’s politics. He further said seeking of cancellation of the bail of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz by the NAB gave an impression that it was the Bureau that was calling the shots in the country. “The Bureau’s contention before the Lahore High Court that Maryam is targeting the state institutions; therefore, her bail be cancelled is strange,” the former premier said and added, “Only Monday, the PTI government has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office-bearers to resign. This is something unprecedented. Is not that an attack on institutions”?

“When the government became sure it had failed to win the Senate elections, it started asking the ECP officials to relinquish their posts,” he added. Referring to the by-election in NA-75, Daska, he said 20 presiding officers had gone missing there, and nobody knew who whisked them away. The PML-N leader said whenever PTI ministers and MPs met with people of their constituencies, they were asked about the performance of their government. He was of the view that the reason why the government was seeking resignations of ECP officials because it was fully aware that it was in the Election Commission’s knowledge what was the fate of PTI’s foreign funding case.

He said it was unfortunate that the Senate polls were stolen from the opposition, but still none was being held accountable for that.