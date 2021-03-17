Gill forgives attackers who threw ink, eggs at him

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday forgave those persons who threw ink and eggs at him on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, Shahbaz Gill said that he was attacked on the behest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership.

“I forgive those who attacked me because I don’t want to see any poor in jail,” he said. The SAPM also requested police not to humiliate arrested people.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said the pathetic deplorable ink and egg attack against Shahbaz Gill outside the LHC by PMLN workers is just another example of rowdiness by PML-N. “This kind of behaviour has no place in Pakistan politics anymore,” he said.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said the PML-N has stooped down to another “gutter-level” which is always expected of them.

“Shahbaz Gill you are a tiger of PTI and I know that these 2 bit THUGS of PMLN will not deter you from your path,” he said in a tweet.

Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari termed the attack “pathetic & shameful act by Maryam’s goons, all pre planned & orchestrated upon the orders of their leaders.”