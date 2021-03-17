close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2021

Vigilantism on basis of faith unacceptable: Maulana Yousaf Binori

Our Correspondent
March 17, 2021

SUKKUR: Renowned religious scholar of Jamia Binoria Maulana Muhammad Ahmed Yousaf Binori has said vigilantism on the basis of faith is unacceptable.

Neither the Islamic Shariah nor the legal system allow an individual citizen to become a vigilante and punish someone, he said, adding Pakistan’s legal system has detailed provisions to tackle crimes of various natures.

If someone is accused of blasphemy, there are specific laws that deal with such cases. It is not an individual person’s responsibility to punish a suspected blasphemer, the Maulana said while addressing the participants of a workshop on interfaith harmony here on Tuesday.

Ahmed Yousaf Binori also underlined the state’s duty to protect the rights of religious minorities in Pakistan. The fundamental rights of citizens are protected by the Constitution and the state must ensure that people enjoy their rights, he added.

