Govt set to raise power tariff by Rs3.9/unit

ISLAMABAD: In another shocking development, the government is all set to increase power tariff by Rs3.4-3.9 per unit under the head of FCA (Fuel Charges Adjustment) for the consumers utilising 300 units a month and private agriculture consumers.

And Power Division (PD) to this effect has sent a summary to ECC that meets today (Wednesday), seeking approval of passing the net increase of Rs3.4-3.9 per unit in electricity tariff with impact of Rs17 billion under the head of FCA for the period starting from November 2019 to June 2020 arguing it is necessary for making IMF programme operational.

“The financial burden amounting to Rs17 billion would be recovered from the consumers in the months of March and April 2021,” a senior official privy to the development told The News. “This increase will be in addition to FCA of January 2021 and recent increase of Rs1.95 per unit in base tariff.”

Under the law, fuel cost for power generation is a pass through item and fuel charges are passed on to consumers on monthly basis, but the government had banned the increase in tariff because of first wave of COVID from November 2019 to June 2020.

However, the PTI government has decided to pass the impact of Rs17 billion to those consumers who are enjoying the subsidy such as the consumers who consume 300 units a month and agriculture units. However life line consumers will not be affected. The financial burden of Rs17 billion will be passed on to consumers in the billing of March and April, 2021.

The summary that the Power Division sent to ECC unfolds that NEPRA notified FCA for November 2019 to June 2020 through a decision taken on August7, 2020 for passing on to consumers in two months (August and September 2020). “The FCA rate in the billing of August 2020 would be Rs2.4228 per unit for domestic consumers consuming 300 units a month and private agriculture consumers except life line and Rs1.1711 per units for other consumers’ categories.” The consumers will receive the increase in tariff in the billing of March, 2021.

However, NEPRA also notified the FCA rate for September 2020 stands at Rs2.8603 per unit for domestic consumers utilising 300 units a month and private agriculture consumers and Rs1.0982 for other consumers’ categories. The said consumers will get the increase in tariff in bills for the month of April 2021.

However, the negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level.