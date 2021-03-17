KP reverts to 60-year retirement age

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday reverted back to 60 years as the retirement age of the government servants from the previous 63-years, closed down educational institutions in nine districts in view of rising coronavirus cases and took several other decisions.

The decisions were taken by a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said an official handout.

Ministers, advisers, special assistants to the chief minister, secretaries took for debate a 14-agenda item and made a number of decisions.

Addressing the cabinet, Mahmood Khan directed the departments to ensure implementation on the development and public welfare schemes under time-tag in the remaining two and half years of the government.

Briefing the media on the decisions, ministers Kamran Bangash, Shahram Tarakai and Taimur Jhagra said the cabinet debated the pension reforms and decided to take the members of the government employees association on board in the final decision-making. A 4-member committee was formed to be headed by Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, Local Government Minister Akbar Ayub Khan and Labour Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

The committee would meet the Government Employees Association before a final decision on the new pension system. Mahmood Khan called upon the people to pay no heed to rumours. No one would be deprived of pensionary benefits, he added. The cabinet approved the draft-law for “Innovation Endowment Fund” of Rs100 million for the Science and Technology to promote research and development in science and technology, support product development, efficient use of manpower, bring innovation in science and technology, etc, in the province.