â€˜Maryam is accused in sugar mills, money-laundering probeâ€™

LAHORE: The NAB has termed statements of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz an attempt to distract attention from ongoing investigations of money-laundering against her.

According to a press release issued by the NAB Tuesday, the Bureau said Maryam is an accused in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills and money-laundering investigation. It further said when Maryam was summoned in person she created chaos and an FIR against her and others were registered. It further alleged that Maryam is trying to create a chaos in the country by continuing giving treasonous statements against respectable institutions like the NAB, judiciary and law-enforcement agencies.

The Bureau claimed that Maryam through her statements is trying to influence money-laundering investigation against her and her family members. The NAB also clarified that keeping in view political situation and national interest, it had decided not to summon Maryam for a while but she took advantage of this by challenging the accountability process and making fun of respectable courtsâ€™ past judgments.

It said Maryam did not only discuss the institutionâ€™s petition in the court in a very wrong way but tried to distort the facts. It concluded that the Bureau is a national institution that believes in taking constitutional and legal steps on the basis of justice and merit according to its mandate and will continue to do so.