PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Izaz Khuram, a research scholar at the University of Peshawar, Monday successfully defended his PhD dissertation and was declared eligible for the award of doctorate degree in Botany.

Dr Izaz did his thesis on “Diversity and Ecology of Charophyte Communities in Peshawar Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan”. He did his research under the supervision of Dr Nadeem Ahmad.