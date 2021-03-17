close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
March 17, 2021

PhD thesis defended

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
March 17, 2021

PESHAWAR: Izaz Khuram, a research scholar at the University of Peshawar, Monday successfully defended his PhD dissertation and was declared eligible for the award of doctorate degree in Botany.

Dr Izaz did his thesis on “Diversity and Ecology of Charophyte Communities in Peshawar Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan”. He did his research under the supervision of Dr Nadeem Ahmad.

Latest News

More From Peshawar