Oghi dwellers seek subsidised wheat flour

MANSEHRA: The people of Oghi tehsil on Tuesday said that they were being deprived of wheat flour being sold at the subsidised price of Rs860 per 20kg bag by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

“Though the Pakhtunkhwa government claims to supply enough wheat flour at the specified outlets in Oghi and rest of the province, we have been experiencing its shortage since the start of the programme early this year,” Liaqat Zaman, a local told reporters in Oghi.

A group of locals led by Zaman said that the flour mills were being supplied with subsidised wheat for grinding and supplying it to specified sale points to sell a 20kg bag at the price of Rs860 but people were deprived of it.

“The Food Department should ensure that wheat flour sold at subsidised rate to millers is being grinded and supplied to specified outlets as most of the buyers are returned back with the wheat flour,” he said.