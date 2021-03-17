Traders directed to follow SOPs

MANSEHRA: The district administration has warned hoteliers, shopkeepers and marriage halls’ management to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

“The district administration wants you to ensure that Covid-19 SOPs are strictly being followed, otherwise, we would leave with no other option but to impose the smart lockdown and take to justice those who are in defiance,” Sundus Arshad Malik, the Additional Assistant Commissioner, told the business community here on Tuesday.

She paid visits to shops, marriage halls and hotels by the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan and checked enforcement of SOPs.

She also distributed masks and Covid-19 awareness material and pamphlets among the business community.