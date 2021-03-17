Suicide case of SNGPL employee: Cleric seeks action against accused defaming notables

NOWSHERA: A religious scholar on Tuesday alleged that some elements were involved in fleecing the people enjoying respect in the society by taking loans from them and then blaming them for interest-based business in the district.

Speaking at a press conference, Qari Matiur Rahman alleged that two youth identified as Ibrahim and Ilyas had lured the employee of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Muhammad Ayaz, to do interest-based business. He added that Muhammad Ayaz later committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills to end his life in Nowshera Cantt recently.

Showing documents to the media persons, the religious scholar said that certain elements were trying to defame him through a conspiracy so he could not demand the money given to them as interest-free loan.

“Blaming me for lending money on interest has nothing to do with the facts but it is a conspiracy hatched by unscrupulous elements to defame me and harm my image and respect in the society,” he said.

He added that Ibrahim and his companion came to the mosque and demanded money as interest-free loan to help the SNGPL employee Muhammad Ayaz.

He said he gave the money to help out Muhammad Ayaz and the documents didn’t mention a single word about the interest.

The religious scholar said that Ibrahim, who was disinherited by his parents, and his companion were blackmailing him by blaming him for doing interest-based business.

He appealed to the high-ups to probe the matter and award punishment to the accused.

It may be mentioned that Muhammad Ayaz, an inspector in the SNGPL, had consumed poisonous pills after getting disappointed due to heavy loans and domestic issues.

He had borrowed heavy loans on high interest and was facing severe financial problems.

The moneylenders had also taken his bank cheque book and ATM card and were withdrawing his salary.