PO arrested in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: A proclaimed offender, who was allegedly wanted to police in a number of heinous crimes, including murder and attempted murder, extortion and other cases, was arrested on Tuesday.
The police said that they had arrested a proclaimed offender Zahoor Khan, a resident of Chamrang in Garhikapura.