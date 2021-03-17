close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2021

PO arrested in Takhtbhai

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
March 17, 2021

TAKHTBHAI: A proclaimed offender, who was allegedly wanted to police in a number of heinous crimes, including murder and attempted murder, extortion and other cases, was arrested on Tuesday.

The police said that they had arrested a proclaimed offender Zahoor Khan, a resident of Chamrang in Garhikapura.

