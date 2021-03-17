Man kills four, including mother, in Swat

MINGORA: A man allegedly killed his mother, two brothers and a sister-in-law over a domestic issue in Dewalai area in Kabal tehsil in Swat district on Tuesday, police sources said.

The sources said that one Mohammad Ali opened fire and killed his mother, two brothers and his sister-in-law over a domestic issue.

Three women were injured in the firing. The injured were rushed to the Saidu Sharif Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Bakht Sardara, Raeda Bibi, Akhtar Ali and Barkat Ali. The police arrested the accused and started investigations into the incident.