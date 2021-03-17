close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
OCC
Our crime correspondent
March 17, 2021

Gang busted

Islamabad

Islamabad : Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested two members of a criminal gang and recovered cash, mobile phones, motorbike and weapons used in crime from their possession, the police spokesman said.

According to details, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmad Kausar had categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime and secure the city.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-inspectors Zafar Iqbal, ASIs Safdar Hussain, Fayyaz Ahmed along with others for special checking in various areas of the city. This team nabbed two members of Sulman gang identified as Sulman Khan, and Izhat-Ullah resident of Sector G-12, Islamabad.

