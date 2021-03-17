3 deaths, 532 COVID-19 patients from twin cities

Rawalpindi : The number of patients tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in a day has crossed the figure of 500 on Tuesday after 98 days as in the last 24 hours, 532 patients have been confirmed positive for the disease from the region taking the tally to 62,469.

The virus claimed another three lives from the region, all from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the twin cities to 1,200.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that the virus did not claim any life from the federal capital in the last 24 hours though 526 confirmed COVID-19 patients have already died of the illness from ICT while another three deaths due to COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has taken the death toll from the district to 674.

In the last 24 hours, another 414 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital to 48,495 of which 44,409 patients have recovered. On Tuesday, there were 3,560 active cases of coronavirus illness in ICT.

From Rawalpindi district, confirmation of another 118 patients positive for the illness has taken tally to 13,974 of which 12,577 have so far recovered. The number of active cases in the district was 723 on Tuesday of which 74 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 649 were in home isolation.