Brilliant Buttler guides England to T20 win

AHMEDABAD: Jos Buttler hit a brilliant 83 as England beat India by eight wickets on Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in their five-match Twenty20 series.

Virat Kohli’s 77-run blitz saw India to 156-6 in Ahmedabad stadium which was kept empty because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in India.

Buttler carried his bat through the innings, smashing four sixes and five fours, to guide England to 158 for two with 10 balls to spare. Jonny Bairstow made an unbeaten 40 to keep up the pace.

Earlier, top class fast bowling from Mark Wood restricted India to 156.

From 22 for 3 on Friday, India limped to 24 for 3 today - including a remarkable 25 dot-balls out of 36 - with Wood, who sustained a bruised ankle in the first game, proving his fitness beyond any doubt with a furiously up-and-at-em display.

Even the slowest ball of Wood’s first two-over spell was too quick for the awfully out-of-sorts KL Rahul, who played all round a pacy inducker to be bowled for a four-ball 1 - exactly the same score that he made in the opening contest, and taking his tally for the series to 2 from 14 after Sunday’s six-ball duck.

The decision to shunt Kishan down to No. 3 appeared to be an error from India - not least because it encouraged Eoin Morgan to throw the opening over to Adil Rashid once again, who served up a diet of cautiously negotiated googlies to the right-handers and conceded five runs in a tidy agenda-setting over.

Rohit, back in the team after a post-Test break, was never able to settle in his 17-ball 15. Jofra Archer and Wood both missed return catches in his skittish stay - the latter a significantly sharper chance than the first - but in the end, the two quicks combined in a canny piece of pace bowling, as Wood followed his quarry down the leg-side, and cramped his attempt at a pull for Archer to swallow the top-edged chance.

His team-mates struggled to make any headway on a difficult deck, but Kohli showed once again, in his second imperious half-century in as many games, that haste and speed are not remotely the same thing.

After the deck-hitting dramatics of England’s quicks, Jason Roy can’t have been the only person to be taken aback by the hooping movement that Bhuvneshwar Kumar extracted in his opening Powerplay over. He responded by slashing two boundaries in Kumar’s second over - the second an ambitious ramp through third man - then holed out on the reverse sweep two balls later, his short but sharp stay confirming the sense that India’s total was significantly better than it appeared on paper.

Score Board

England won toss

India

R. Sharna c Archer b Wood 15

K.L. Rahul b Wood 0

I. Kishan c Buttler b Jordan 4

V. Kohli not out 77

R. Pant run out 25

S. Iyer c Malan b Wood 9

H. Pandya c Archer b Jordan 17

Extras (b1, lb5, w3) 9

Total (6 wkts, 20 overs) 156

Did not bat: W. Sundar, S Thakur, K. Bhuvneshwar, Y. Chahal

Fall: 7-1 (Rahul), 20-2 (Sharma), 24-3 (Kishan), 64-4 (Pant), 86-5 (Iyer), 156-6 (Pandya)

Bowling: Rashid 4-0-26-0, Archer 4-0-32-0, Wood 4-0-31-3, Jordan 4-1-35-2, Stokes 2-0-12-0, S. Curran 2-0-14-0

England

J. Roy c Sharma b Chahal 9

J. Buttler not out 83

D. Malan st Pant b Sundar 18

J. Bairstow not out 40

Extras (b4, lb2, w2) 8

Total (2 wickets, 18.2 overs) 158

Did not bat: E. Morgan, B. Stokes, S. Curran, C. Jordan, J. Archer, A. Rashid, M. Wood

Fall: 23-1 (Roy), 81-2 (Malan)

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar 4-0-27-0, Thakur 3.2-0-36-0, Chahal 4-0-41-1, Pandya 3-0-22-0, Sundar 4-0-26-1

Result: England won by eight wickets

Man of the Match: J Buttler (ENG)

Umpires: A.K. Chaudhary (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)