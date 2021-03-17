WAPDA crush Hazara Girls FA

KARACHI: WAPDA recorded a second win when they crushed Hazara Girls FA 17-0 in their Group A match of the 2021 National Women Football Championship here at the KMC Stadium on Tuesday.

Sanober hit four goals, Mehnaz Shah scored a late hat-trick, while Maria Khan chipped in with a brace.

The other scorers were Shanzay Nazir, Sahar Zaman, Fatima Ansari, Zahra, Juni, Kainat, Rafia Parveen and Zahra Shah.