Milan’s Rebic hit with two-match ban, Donnarumma fined

MILAN: AC Milan forward Ante Rebic has been handed a two-match ban and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma fined for their behaviour in last weekend’s league defeat to Napoli, Serie A announced on Tuesday.
Croatian Rebic was sent off at the end of the 1-0 loss which saw second-placed Milan drop nine points behind leaders Inter to damage their hopes of a first league title since 2011.
Rebic was punished for being “disrespectful” to the referee and will miss their next two league games against Fiorentina and Sampdoria.
Donnarumma was fined 10,000 ($11,000) for his “threatening and offensive attitude towards members of the opposing club’s bench, addressing one with an insulting expression”.