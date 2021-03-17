close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
AFP
March 17, 2021

Pogacar wins Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race

Sports

AFP
March 17, 2021

MILAN: Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar won the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race on Tuesday after the seventh and final stage.

The Slovenian finished 1min 03sec ahead of Belgian Wout van Aert in the overall standings after the 10.1km time-trial at San Benedetto del Tronto.

Spain’s Mikel Landa finished third overall at 3min 57sec in the ‘Race of the Two Seas’ which ended on Italy’s Adriatic coast with Van Aert taking the closing day honours.

