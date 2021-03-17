Hameed stresses need for free sports coaching

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board and its affiliated national federations need to provide free sports coaching to youth to increase the sports base in the country, said former Davis Cup captain Hameed-ul-Haq while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

“The youth of the country needs playing grounds, sports facilities, and coaching. Right now, there’s nothing for them as our sports facilities are charging players enormous amounts,” he said.

He said this is the reason PSB and its affiliated units should provide free sports facilities. “Once the base is enhanced the elite training programmes may be started,” he added.

It is worth adding here that a big sporting facility like National Tennis Academy in Islamabad is restricted to only paid members and even national players are not allowed to enter the premises.

“Unfortunately, we have ‘Pay and Play’ system here that prevents the poor youth of the country from playing sports,” said Hameed.

He said that this system is all about money as passion for tennis is missing in coaches working under this system. “Our coaches don’t observe the weaknesses and strengths of their students and their opponents.