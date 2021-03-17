Rumman returns to nets

LAHORE: Left-arm pacer Rumman Raees has returned to nets and started bowling after recovering from a back injury.

The injury to Rumman, 29, also ruled him out of the 2020-21 domestic season. He was also not part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six and served as the bowling consultant of Islamabad United, for whom he played the first five seasons.

Rumman posted a video on Twitter in which he can be seen bowling at the nets. He also showed his batting skills in the video.

Rumman has featured in nine ODIs and eight T20Is for Pakistan. He has 22 international wickets to his credit.