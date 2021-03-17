Govt vows to give jobs to youth

LAHORE: The government is committed to providing employment opportunities to the youth and all resources are being utilised for this cause, including the National Employment Exchange, a statement said on Tuesday.

These views were expressed by National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Punjab Director General Rana M Saleem Afzal, while speaking at the orientation session under Kamyab Jawan Programme, at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), it added.

Afzal said that the National Employment Exchange is a group of public, private sectors, government, and overseas institutions for the provision of job opportunities to the young generation.

The programme has been designed on an artificial intelligence-based system. The National Employment Exchange Programme is a technology-based platform for bringing the unemployed youth in contact with the employers, which would enable integration and alignment of demand and supply to join the employment sector into an interactive system for easy access to employment opportunities, placement, facilitation, and monitoring, he added.

The industry is the main stakeholder, while chambers should also fully participate to make this initiative successful.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the National Employment Exchange Programme is a good initiative of the government and would be a great support to the youth.