PIA initiates safety awareness week

KARACHI: PIA Safety Department has initiated a safety awareness week that include health, safety and environment awareness, hygiene at workplace, fire safety and training sessions and also safety procedures to be adopted during work, a statement said on Tuesday.

The sessions are planned to be held for all job functions and, in particular, passenger handling services, technical ground support, cargo, engineering and maintenance and medical services, it added.

A session on SAFA awareness will also be held. A fire extinguishing and evacuation drill and safety awareness walk is also planned during the safety awareness week.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that safety is PIA’s foremost priority and the safety awareness week is being conducted to further improve upon and sustain the safety standards.

More such trainings and awareness programmes are being planned, he added.

Adviser to PIA CEO AVM Amir Hayat, Captain Mohsin Ausaaf, chief of engineering Amir Ali, Chief Commercial Officer Ali Tahir Qasim Chief Information Officer, Khalid Barlas, senior officials of passenger handling services and airline employees are participating in the safety awareness week. PIA conducts regular trainings on various safety aspects to inform and update its employees on current practices in the aviation industry. The airline’s safety audits are conducted by international organisations, it added.