Rupee rises to 1-year high

KARACHI: The rupee rose to its highest level of 156.72 against the dollar in one year, and 0.18 percent higher from Monday’s closing of 157 in the interbank market on the back of better dollar inflows and the lack of import payments.

In the interbank market, the rupee registered its strongest level since March 9, 2020.

“The demand for hard currency for import payments was subdued. However, the inflows stayed robust, which helped prop up the rupee,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

The local unit appreciated 7 percent against the greenback since its low of 168.43 in August.

In the open market, it closed at 157.20 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 157.50. Record inflows of remittances and Roshan Digital Account (RDA), increase in the foreign exchange reserves and improvement in the hot money inflows, and restoration of the IMF programme contribute to the rupee’s rise, dealers said.

Remittances sent home from overseas Pakistani workers climbed 24 percent to $18.7 billion in July-February FY21.

The Roshan Digital Account scheme has crossed 100,000 accounts till March 11. They have been opened from over 100 countries around the world. Deposits have reached $671 million.

However, the appreciation in the exchange rate could have negative implications for the country’s exports.

Dealers expect the rupee to make further gains in the coming sessions. “We think the rupee will test the current level of 156 against the dollar in the days ahead,” another dealer said.