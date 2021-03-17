Big industry posts 9.1 percent growth in January

ISLAMABAD: Large scale manufacturing (LSM) sector posted a 9.1 percent year-on-year growth in January as cement and auto production returned to a pre-lockdown level, official data showed on Tuesday.

On month-on-month basis, LSM went up 5.4 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Head of Research Tahir Abbas at Arif Habib Limited said monthly quantum index of manufacturing reached at a 34-month high.

“Large scale manufacturing index is on the highest level after March 2018...in other words you can say that manufacturing sector is running at highest capacity after March 2018,” Abbas told The News.

The annual rise was triggered by food (16.4pc), non-metallic mineral products (37pc), autos (23.4pc), textile (3.2pc), pharmaceuticals (8.1pc), paper and board (13.2pc), coke (2.3pc), fertiliser (2.1pc) and chemicals (1.4pc).

Cement industry got a jab in the midst of coronavirus lockdown when the government announced a heavy incentive package for the construction industry that also earmarks Rs30 billion subsidies on low-cost housing scheme.

The central bank supported the government’s idea of rejuvenating the flailing economy that contracted 0.4 percent due to shutdown of economic activities through catalysing construction industry. Together with decades-low interest rate, that boosted a sudden splurge of investments into the real estate sector.

During the first eight months of current fiscal year, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) were 37.9 million tons, 13.9 percent higher than 33.3 million tons during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Local cement dispatches increased 15.5 percent during the first eight months to 31.6 million tons from 27.3 million tons during the same period of last fiscal year.

Auto sales continued to show uptrend mainly driven by relatively low cost of borrowing. The State Bank of Pakistan brought the benchmark interest rate down by 625 basis points to 7 percent last year. Cumulative car sales in the first eight months (July-February) clocked in at 95,139 units, up 20 percent from 79,534 cars sold during the same period a year earlier.

Rickshaw and motorbike sales grew 11 percent to 154,409 units in February compared to 139,007 units in the corresponding month of last year.

The PBS said the production in July-January 2020/21 as compared to July-January 2019/20 increased in textile, food, beverages and tobacco, coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non- metallic mineral products, automobiles and fertilisers while it decreased in electronics, leather products and engineering products. However, electronics, leather products, rubber, engineering products, iron and wood products witnessed a decline of 46.8 percent year-on-year, 35.9 percent, 40.1 percent, 25.4 percent, 0.5 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively. During 7MFY21, LSM output witnessed an increase of 7.9 percent.