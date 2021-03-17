A place called home

Homelessness is one of the major problems in our country, which needs the immediate attention of the authorities. Pakistan is one of the world’s most populated countries. Statistics show that the country has almost 20 million homeless people. The main cause of homelessness is poverty. More than 30 percent of the country’s total population live below the poverty line and cannot afford the basic needs of life – shelter, medication and food. Natural disasters also contribute to homelessness. Excessive flooding, massive earthquakes and extreme weather patterns force people to leave their houses and move to other areas. In a new city/town, people are compelled to sleep on footpaths as they don’t have any shelter places to go to. The government should pay serious attention to this issue and launch affordable housing schemes to tackle this problem.

Fareedullah

Quetta