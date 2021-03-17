close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 17, 2021

Another lockdown?

Newspost

 
March 17, 2021

Pakistan is reporting more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases in a day. This number has raised the alarm bells and forced the authorities to take timely steps to contain the spread if the virus.

In case the cases continue to rise, it will mean that the country will have to go for a lockdown. And since we cannot afford the closure of businesses and other economic activities, people are requested to follow SOPs strictly.

Hani Durrah

Turbat

Latest News

More From Newspost