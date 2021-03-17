Another lockdown?

Pakistan is reporting more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases in a day. This number has raised the alarm bells and forced the authorities to take timely steps to contain the spread if the virus.

In case the cases continue to rise, it will mean that the country will have to go for a lockdown. And since we cannot afford the closure of businesses and other economic activities, people are requested to follow SOPs strictly.

Hani Durrah

Turbat