Rising prices

We live in a society where in the name of the holiest month of Ramazan, all unholy practices of price hikes and artificial scarcity take the lead. While people with a stable financial background stock up on groceries, people from low-income households are left with no choice but to limit their food to dates and lentils and call it a day, without eating meat or a single fruit or even dairy products for an entire month. This trend has been here for ages.

Ramazan is only a month away and the prices of essential daily items have already started going up. There has been an increase of 13.48 percent in the prices of daily commodities as compared with the last year’s prices. The prices of eggs, chicken and wheat have been increased by 48.10 percent, 36.33 percent and 23.79 percent respectively. It is expected that these rates will only go up as soon as the Ramazan moon is sighted. One can only imagine how a family with children will survive when those rates hit the markets. The authorities concerned should look into it and monitor the rates of the basic commodities to ensure that they are within the reach of the common man.

Roshail Khan

Karachi