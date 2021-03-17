History made with record number of non-white Oscar acting nominations

A total of nine of the 20 acting nominees are non-white, including three of the five nominees in the categories of best actor and best supporting actor. It is a major turnaround from last year’s nominations, when just one of the 20 nominees was non-white.

This year sees Riz Ahmed (for Sound Of Metal), Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Steven Yeun (Minari) all nominated for best actor, along with Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father) and Gary Oldman (Mank).

There is a similar non-white/white split in the supporting actor category, with Daniel Kaluuya (Judas & The Black Messiah), Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami…) and Lakeith Stanfield (Judas & The Black Messiah) all nominated, plus Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7) and Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal).

The least diverse category is supporting actress, with just one non-white nominee: Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari). The others are Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Olivia Colman (The Father) and Amanda Seyfried (Mank).

The best actress category has two non-white nominees: Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Andra Day (The United States Vs Billie Holiday). The other nominees are Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman), Frances McDormand (Nomadland) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).

Before this year, the highest number of non-white acting nominees was seven out of 20, in 2017. In both 2015 and 2016, there were no non-white performers nominated in any category. The first non-white performer to win an acting Oscar was Hattie McDaniel, who won best supporting actress in 1940 for Gone With The Wind.

Along with McDaniel, there have been non-white winners in the acting categories a total of 19 times: five for best actor, once for best actress, five for best supporting actor and eight for best supporting actress. Riz Ahmed, Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya among Oscar contenders

Mulligan, Ahmed and Kaluuya are among the British actors who have been nominated for Oscars. Kaluuya, who was previously nominated for the best actor prize in 2018 for his role in Get Out, picked up his second nod in three years for his performance as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in the film Judas And The Black Messiah.

He is nominated for the best supporting actor prize alongside Sacha Baron Cohen for his turn as social activist Abbie Hoffman in The Trial Of The Chicago 7. Riz Ahmed scored a best actor nod for his role as a drummer who loses his hearing in Sound Of Metal, alongside Gary Oldman for his role as the Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz in Mank and Sir Anthony Hopkins for his turn in drama The Father, about a man slipping into dementia.

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman is considered to be the front runner in the category for his performance as an ambitious trumpeter in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He died aged 43 last August due to complications related to colon cancer. Minari actor Steven Yeun is also nominated in the category. Mulligan is

nominated for the best actress prize for her role as a grieving woman seeking revenge in Promising Young Woman, alongside The Crown star Vanessa Kirby, for her turn in Pieces

Of A Woman.

They will compete alongside Frances McDormand for Nomadland, Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Andra Day for The United

States Vs Billie Holiday. Olivia Colman has also scored an Oscar nod for her supporting role in The Father.

The British star, who won an Oscar in 2019 for The Favourite, is nominated alongside Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Amanda Seyfried for Mank and Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari. Baron Cohen has also scored a screenplay nod for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Also nominated in the best supporting actor category are Leslie Odom Jr for One Night In Miami, Paul Raci for Sound Of Metal and LaKeith Stanfield for Judas And The Black Messiah. The nominations for Academy Awards were announced by husband and wife Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas live from London.

Two female filmmakers

have been nominated in the directing category—Chloe Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, becoming the sixth and seventh women to ever be nominated.