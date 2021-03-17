Vaccination drive

The word ‘thank you’ seems to be quite small to thank the Punjab government for making superb arrangements at the Covid-19 vaccination centres. I had my first vaccine at Lahore’s Expo Centre where I went with my wife with all the apprehensions and thoughts of long queues ,delays and undisciplined staff. As a precautionary measure, we took with us bottles of water and some sandwiches. The moment we parked our car in the parking lot, it felt as if we were in a different world. Volunteers were there with wheel chairs and golf carts to take the old and weak from the parking area to the vaccination halls. As we went inside, the courteous and polite staff was there to receive and guide us. In the waiting area/registration hall, special care was taken to maintain social distancing. The registration process was completed in no time. We went to the vaccination desk where we were treated in a courteous manner. We were then asked to go to the resting area which was neat and tidy. We were constantly being asked about our health. After spending almost twenty minutes there and following the satisfaction of the staff, we were asked to leave.

I had been in constant touch with my friends and relatives around the world, asking them about the procedures and facilities available at the vaccination centres in their countries, and I can say with confidence that the arrangements and facilities in Lahore are at par with any developed country or may be better than those at developed countries with abundant resources at their disposal.

Aamir Aqil

Lahore