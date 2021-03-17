A startup of one’s own

Entrepreneurship is one of the four factors of production that are said to be the building blocks of the economy. It helps people come up with a new business idea that usually leads to the creation of job opportunities. Pakistan is one of the world’s youngest countries. Sixty four percent of its population is below the age of 30. It is also one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia. It is unfortunate that we don’t have enough jobs in the market.

What the authorities can do to deal with this situation is to encourage young people to start their own businesses so that they can earn and fill the unemployment gap in the country. This encouragement should come from education institutes which should teach students how they can start their own businesses.

Adeem Waseem Malik

Lahore