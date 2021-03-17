Civilian unrest

The people of Myanmar, where a coup took place some weeks ago, overthrowing the civilian government, have shown incredible courage in continuing protests, despite the military crackdown which has so far killed somewhere between 80 and 120 people according to reports. The leader of the National League for Democracy, Mahn Win Khaing Than, has said that the parallel civilian government will try and bring about a law which allows people to defend themselves against the military. But given the well-established brutality of Myanmar's military, it is difficult to say how successful such a move would be. Myanmar has seen coups in the 1980s as well as in 2007. Authorities also say that, so far, around 2100 people have been arrested.

The coup in Myanmar attempts to establish military might over the civilian dispensation, with which some minor differences had developed. We have of course, seen similar actions in countries in the region, including Thailand, and also Bangladesh and Pakistan. But the fightback by the people of Myanmar, led by its young people and students, is truly commendable. There are few around the world who take matters into their hands in such a manner and attempt to restore order and democracy to their countries. If more rose up in the same manner, we may have a very different world altogether.

For now, we can only hope that while in the end, democracy is restored in Myanmar, there is no further violence and loss of life in the immediate days ahead. This seems somewhat unlikely, given the history of the country and all that has happened within it. But of course, the actions by people show their determination to bring about change and restore civilian rule at all costs. Myanmar had fought hard for democracy in the first place. It won it with difficulty. Its people are now determined to defend it even though the cost they are paying is high. As we have seen in many places around the world, it is difficult for civilians to take on military regimes which wield arms and have firepower that goes far beyond the extent of any group of civilians. This is why the strength and commitment to democracy of Myanmar's people is so commendable. We hope order and a democratic dispensation will soon be restored to a country which has seen far too much violence over the past many years.