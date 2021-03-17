The ECP and the government

The demand by the PTI government, and some of its senior leaders, who in a press conference on Monday called for the collective resignation of the Election Commission of Pakistan, is a cause of concern. If the ruling party is not able to express faith in its Election Commission, which it played its constitutional part in selecting only a year ago, then we have serious problems. The fact is that a fair and free election can only be conducted if all parties play their role and respect the law, as well as the code of conduct of the ECP. There is no evidence that this is happening.

While the prime minister and his team had till months ago expressed confidence in the chief election commissioner, and the ECP, this line changed after the Daska by-election in February, during which 20 political agents vanished along with their ballots. The ECP has now demanded the call record data for these officers to establish where they were on that fateful night. There is some suspicion that they were located together in a spot just outside Daska. Apart from this, the refusal of the ECP to put aside Article 226 of the constitution and hold an open ballot for the Senate polls seems to also have enraged the ruling party.

This is not the manner in which to conduct a democracy. Ahead of us lies not only the by-poll in Daska, but also the local bodies polls, a gigantic exercise given the number of tiers for which votes must be cast and the number of persons involved. Unless there is complete trust for the ECP, this will only be yet another exercise which leads to hostility and even more allegations. All parties need to show more faith in the ECP, which so far according to neutral observers seems to have done its job to the best of its abilities and followed the law of the land as it is required to do. It has made it clear that anything that is not included within the constitution must be taken to parliament.

The PTI must understand that a wider view of the matter needs to be taken, so that democratic values can be upheld and the respect shown for the entire process of polling. Yes, electoral reforms are required. But these can best be discussed with the other parties in a less hostile atmosphere, which is more conducive to meaningful discussion. This will help make changes which are required to make our elections fairer, freer and more transparent with parties also showing responsibility in selecting candidates and ensuring they conduct themselves in a proper manner. Of course, the ECP has its own constraints, but all suggestions to improve the ECP performance should be legal and constitutional so that we don’t end up damaging democracy itself which has already suffered much drubbing in the country over the decades.