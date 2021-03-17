KP sees school closures amid virus resurgence

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) authorities on Tuesday decided to close schools in nine districts where coronavirus test positivity ratios topped 10 per cent, as scores of business establishments and educational institutes across the country were closed over violations of government guidelines.

The districts in question are Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Malakand, Swat and Lower Dir. The decision was taken in a meeting of the provincial task force against coronavirus under Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Markets face closures as well, and a committee comprising Taimur Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai and Kamran Bangash was established to deliberate over the matter. Separately, authorities sealed 42 schools in different localities of Peshawar on violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Elsewhere in the country, 131 establishments in Lahore, spanning shops, restaurants and marriage halls were sealed, while fines were imposed over SOP violations.

In Faisalabad, as many as 73 establishments, including shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants and private schools were sealed for flouting government advice. Authorities also imposed fines and served warnings.

The moves came as active infections across the country stood at 23,355 after 2,511 people tested positive in the 24 hours leading to Tuesday. Fifty-eight Covid patients died in the period. Geo News reported that the national positivity ratio surged past 7 per cent, indicating that the contagion was strengthening its grip. In the federal capital, the test positivity was 7.7 per cent.

At least 2,394 Covid patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 258 of whom were on ventilators. The most ventilators were occupied in Islamabad, 46 per cent, followed by Lahore 34 per cent, Multan 30 per cent and Bahawalpur 27 per cent.

Gujrat’s oxygen beds occupancy rate was 66 per cent, while Peshawar’s 46 per cent, Islamabad’s 38 per cent and Lahore’s 30 per cent. Since the epidemic began, a total of 609,964 cases were detected, while 13,595 had died.