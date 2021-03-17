Children targeted, beheaded in Mozambique insurgency

LONDON: Children as young as 11 have been targeted by violence and beheaded in northeast Mozambique during an Jihadist insurgency in the region, the charity Save the Children said on Tuesday.

The UK-based aid organisation said it was "outraged and deeply saddened" by reports that children had been targeted in the conflict in the gas-rich Cabo Delgado province. The violence has claimed the lives of 2,600 people in the east African nation -- half of them civilians -- and displaced 670,000, according to Save the Children.

One mother, whose name was withheld to protect her identity, told the charity her 12-year-old son was beheaded as she hid with her three other children. "That night our village was attacked and houses were burned," she said. "We tried to escape to the woods, but they took my eldest son and beheaded him. We couldn’t do anything because we would be killed too," the mother added.