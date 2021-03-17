Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip leaves hospital

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip left a central London hospital on Tuesday, after four weeks of treatment that sparked fears for his health.

The Duke of Edinburgh, as he is formally known, was seen leaving the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in a the back of a black BMW car, wearing a white shirt and a yellow jumper. Buckingham Palace confirmed his discharge and said he had returned to Windsor Castle, west of London, where had been isolating with the queen, 94, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Royal aides said he had been treated for an unspecified infection and had "a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition". "His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes," a statement from the palace read.