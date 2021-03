HRW says rebel fire caused Yemen blaze that killed migrants: Protesters storm Aden’s presidential palace

ADEN: Hundreds of angry Yemenis stormed the presidential palace in Aden on Tuesday protesting poor living conditions in the war-torn country but were eventually pushed back peacefully, an AFP correspondent said.

Protesters, including retired military and security officers, marched in the southern port city, the de facto capital where the internationally-recognised government is based. "Revolution, revolution in the south," they shouted.

Palace guards shot into the air but protesters continued to march in. The crowd remained in the building for over an hour before dispersing. A government official told AFP that Yemeni and Saudi forces escorted to safety members of the cabinet, including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, to the military intelligence building on the palace grounds.

Protesters told AFP that they were angry over a lack of services and a delay in the payment of salaries. Some carried flags of the southern separatist movement. Yemen’s government was formed in December under a Riyadh-sponsored power sharing agreement between ministers loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and supporters of the secessionist Southern Transitional Council.

Both are technically fighting the Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa in the north. But the STC has sought to restore South Yemen’s independence from the north. The two sides unified in 1990.

Aden residents claim the new government has not done anything to remedy price inflation or repeated power cuts. Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war between the government -- backed by a Saudi-led military coalition -- and the Huthi rebels since 2014, pushing the country to the brink of famine. Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in the conflict, which has crippled the economy and healthcare system.

The UN calls Yemen the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday that "unidentified projectiles" launched by Yemen’s Huthi rebels caused a March 7 blaze that killed dozens of migrants at a holding facility in the capital.

The Iran-backed rebels control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, whose capture from the Saudi-backed government in 2014 sparked a devastating war. "Scores of migrants burned to death in Yemen on March 7, 2021, after Huthi security forces launched unidentified projectiles into an immigration detention centre in Sanaa, causing a fire," HRW said in a statement.

It said detainees -- most of them Ethiopian migrants -- had been protesting against overcrowding when camp guards rounded up hundreds of them into a hangar and fired two projectiles into the building.

"The migrants said the first projectile produced a lot of smoke and made their eyes water and sting. The second, which the migrants called a ‘bomb’, exploded loudly and started a fire," HRW said.

Footage that AFP obtained from one of the survivors showed dozens of charred bodies piled on top of one another and strewn across the ground, with one person crying out in prayer. Another video published by HRW showed security forces walking among survivors outside the facility, as the fire raged inside with black smoke billowing.

HRW said hundreds of injured migrants were being treated in hospitals in Sanaa where a "heavy security presence" had posed problems for humanitarian agencies. It cited interviewees as saying they saw the Huthis rearrest migrants who were not severely injured.

"Huthi authorities should urgently engage with Ethiopian authorities whose nationals are languishing in Yemeni detention centres under their control," HRW said. Last week, the International Organisation for Migration urged the rebels to provide unimpeded access to the injured.

It said more than 170 people had been hurt, over half of them seriously, and cited local migrant groups as saying as many as 60 people were killed. "I don’t have the words to express what it was like - (the projectiles) exploded, and there was so much smoke and then there was a fire that spread," HRW quoted a 20-year-old migrant as saying.

"I was terrified, I felt like my mind was blocked with smoke." In correspondence with HRW, Huthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said the incident "should not be politicised or exploited".

"The incident that took place was a normal result that occurs in similar incidents all over the world," he said, according to the statement. He called for the lifting of a longstanding Saudi-led blockade on Sanaa’s rebel-controlled airport, so migrants "can return home".

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 to back the government against the rebels. Since then, tens of thousands have been killed and millions displaced in what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Despite more than six years of conflict, the impoverished country is still a magnet for migrants from the nearby Horn of Africa seeking a better life in the wealthy Gulf Arab states.