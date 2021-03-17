Israel unearths fragments of 2000-year-old biblical scroll

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Tuesday unveiled fragments of a biblical scroll dating back some 2,000 years, in what experts described as the most significant such find since the Dead Sea Scrolls. The artifacts were unearthed during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) in the Judean desert, which spans parts of southern Israel and the occupied West Bank.