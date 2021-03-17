UK police officer in court on murder charges

LONDON: A British police officer was remanded in custody when he appeared in court on Tuesday charged with the kidnap and murder of a woman who vanished as she walked home in London.

The disappearance of Sarah Everard sparked outrage and a national debate on women’s safety in public places, prompting the government to promise enhanced police patrols at night and funding to make the streets safer.

London police are also under pressure after they broke up a vigil for Everard on Saturday. Widely shared footage showed mostly male officers struggling with and restraining female protesters.

Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared via videolink in a London court to face charges of the kidnap and murder of Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who went missing in south London on March 3. Couzens, who serves with the diplomatic protection unit of London’s Metropolitan Police force, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.